Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Revenue clocked in at $17.91 billion, down -0.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $88.07 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Uptake Teams up with Cognizant to Unlock Unified Data Management for Energy & Utilities Industries.

Through the partnership, Cognizant becomes the first certified systems integrator for Uptake Fusion.

Uptake, the leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service, announced today its collaboration with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading professional services company, to enable unified data management for the energy and utilities industries. This partnership brings together Uptake Fusion, which collects, moves, organizes, and curates data in Microsoft Azure to power advanced industrial analytics and asset performance management, with the industry consulting, systems integration, and application services of Cognizant.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now -0.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $89.61 and lowest of $87.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.03, which means current price is +3.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 2840808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $87.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $91 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.20, while it was recorded at 87.67 for the last single week of trading, and 76.74 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.36.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.43. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $4,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 13.98%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $41,771 million, or 93.40% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,901,916, which is approximately 0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,502,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.62 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 33,758,743 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 29,737,666 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 410,798,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,295,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,513,619 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,910,851 shares during the same period.