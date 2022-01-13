Citigroup slashes price target on Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] – find out why.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.07%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on January 28, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2021.

Two Harbors also declared today the following preferred stock dividends:.

Over the last 12 months, TWO stock dropped by -6.78%. The one-year Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.08. The average equity rating for TWO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.03 billion, with 343.90 million shares outstanding and 342.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, TWO stock reached a trading volume of 2781566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7.75 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.58.

TWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Two Harbors Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 521.52. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.03.

TWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to 3.48%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,299 million, or 65.70% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,017,806, which is approximately 11.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,156,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.96 million in TWO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $81.34 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 36.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 28,302,960 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,025,851 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 185,521,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,849,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,765,111 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,117,124 shares during the same period.