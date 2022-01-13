BofA Securities lifts MP Materials Corp. [MP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.64%. The company report on December 29, 2021 that MP Materials to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that a member of its executive management team is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel discussion at Morgan Stanley’s 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

Over the last 12 months, MP stock rose by 42.48%. The one-year MP Materials Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.69. The average equity rating for MP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.75 billion, with 176.05 million shares outstanding and 145.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, MP stock reached a trading volume of 2846093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $46.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67.

MP Stock Performance Analysis:

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.39, while it was recorded at 46.74 for the last single week of trading, and 35.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MP Materials Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.66. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of -$78,791 per employee.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

MP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 65.93%.

MP Materials Corp. [MP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,897 million, or 69.50% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,927,064, which is approximately -5.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 20,128,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.15 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $424.2 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 13.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 9,491,907 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 11,373,497 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 98,407,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,273,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,221,975 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,230,137 shares during the same period.