Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] fell -15.92% so far this year. What now?

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.79% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.87%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.

Over the last 12 months, TEAM stock rose by 39.47%. The one-year Atlassian Corporation Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.56. The average equity rating for TEAM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.71 billion, with 252.11 million shares outstanding and 24.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, TEAM stock reached a trading volume of 2763039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $461.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $500, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on TEAM stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TEAM shares from 475 to 500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 19.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 103.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TEAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 385.16, while it was recorded at 313.20 for the last single week of trading, and 323.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlassian Corporation Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.40. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.33.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.26. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$108,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TEAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,637 million, or 87.00% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,417,245, which is approximately -14.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,492,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.36 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 6.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 10,637,644 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 11,327,054 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 95,433,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,398,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,231,981 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,726,508 shares during the same period.