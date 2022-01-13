American Well Corporation [AMWL] moved up 2.04: Why It’s Important

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] gained 2.04% or 0.1 points to close at $5.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3828246 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Amwell Launches “Mind Your Mind” a Mental Health Initiative with Social Ambassador Ashley Tisdale.

Initiative will expand access to mental healthcare through the ease and convenience of virtual care.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today announced the launch of “Mind Your Mind” a new mental health initiative designed to raise awareness for mental health issues and help people receive care via a licensed therapist or psychologist through the award-winning Amwell mobile app or desktop experience, at a low cost. As part of this initiative, Amwell is partnering with actress, singer, and mental health advocate Ashley Tisdale and additional social influencers to offer a limited-time promotion ($10 first visit) to people who use the exclusive coupon codes including ASHLEY10 from Dec. 2021 through Feb. 2022.

The daily chart for AMWL points out that the company has recorded -54.50% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, AMWL reached to a volume of 3828246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $9.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.93. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.51.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -26.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$276,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 37.90%.

There are presently around $511 million, or 48.60% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,409,817, which is approximately 12.735% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,726,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.63 million in AMWL stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $63.24 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly -0.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 11,046,516 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 9,363,504 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 81,802,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,212,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,422,416 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,541,089 shares during the same period.