Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] is 0.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: AMBC] gained 3.72% or 0.58 points to close at $16.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3084746 shares. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Everspan Group Acquires Three Admitted Insurance Carriers.

Everspan completes its first year of operations with an established framework for its specialty property and casualty platform.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, Everspan Insurance Company (together with certain affiliates, “Everspan Group”), has completed the acquisitions of 21st Century Indemnity Insurance Company, 21st Century Pacific Insurance Company and 21st Century Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey.

It opened the trading session at $15.70, the shares rose to $16.47 and dropped to $15.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMBC points out that the company has recorded 7.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 504.51K shares, AMBC reached to a volume of 3084746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBC shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on AMBC stock. On August 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for AMBC shares from 25 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambac Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for AMBC stock

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, AMBC shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 15.80 for the last single week of trading, and 15.38 for the last 200 days.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambac Financial Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]

There are presently around $579 million, or 79.60% of AMBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,326,827, which is approximately -3.05% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,857,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.54 million in AMBC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $33.31 million in AMBC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Ambac Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:AMBC] by around 3,553,969 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,811,892 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 28,470,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,836,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,204,361 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 294,381 shares during the same period.