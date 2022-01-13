Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] – find out why.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] traded at a low on 01/11/22, posting a -6.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.44. The company report on January 11, 2022 that T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4590013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at 9.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.43%.

The market cap for TTOO stock reached $74.97 million, with 165.88 million shares outstanding and 158.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 4590013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTOO shares is $1.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTOO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59.

How has TTOO stock performed recently?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.94. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6022, while it was recorded at 0.4717 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9845 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.72 and a Gross Margin at -13.87. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.12.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -102.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -289.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 652.29. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 639.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$316,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $10 million, or 14.10% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,529,417, which is approximately 0.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.29 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly -1.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 1,244,513 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,759,695 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 16,229,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,233,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,500 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,661,591 shares during the same period.