Aflac Incorporated [AFL] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $63.89 during the day while it closed the day at $63.34. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Aflac Group Awards $365,000 in Grants to South Carolina Nonprofits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Aflac Incorporated.

COLUMBIA, S.C., January 11, 2022 — Aflac has awarded $365,000 in grants to 47 local nonprofits in its Spring and Fall 2021 grant cycles. Nonprofits receiving grants are working on projects that support health and well-being and education in communities throughout South Carolina.

Aflac Incorporated stock has also gained 5.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFL stock has inclined by 17.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.19% and gained 8.48% year-on date.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $41.25 billion, with 668.76 million shares outstanding and 600.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 2983959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $59.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.77.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.80 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.38, while it was recorded at 62.56 for the last single week of trading, and 55.32 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.90%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,039 million, or 61.50% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,200,680, which is approximately -1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.94 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

431 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 18,135,048 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 22,986,447 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 401,553,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,675,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,615,979 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,392,904 shares during the same period.