Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Stock trading around $532.37 per share: What’s Next?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.49%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Media Alert: Adobe Digital Price Index: Online Inflation Hits Another High in December.

Online prices increased 3.1% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, ADBE stock rose by 12.78%. The one-year Adobe Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for ADBE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $255.00 billion, with 477.00 million shares outstanding and 474.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, ADBE stock reached a trading volume of 2874811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $665.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $690 to $635. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $670 to $630, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ADBE stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 695 to 685.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 22.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 38.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 616.53, while it was recorded at 522.58 for the last single week of trading, and 587.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adobe Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.76 and a Gross Margin at +87.10. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ADBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 15.35%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $207,472 million, or 85.30% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,334,668, which is approximately 0.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,314,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.24 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $12.97 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly 3.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,059 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 13,327,855 shares. Additionally, 949 investors decreased positions by around 13,198,158 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 365,011,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,537,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,920,662 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 927,309 shares during the same period.