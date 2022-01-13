1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Revenue clocked in at $513.10 million, down -12.58% YTD: What’s Next?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] gained 6.63% on the last trading session, reaching $15.36 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that 1Life Healthcare (One Medical) to Announce Future Conference Participation on Investor Relations Website.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that going forward, the company’s participation in investor events will be announced on its Investor Relations website, https://investor.onemedical.com.

Visitors to https://investor.onemedical.com can sign up to receive email alerts for future events. Live webcasts and replays of presentations, company filings, and safe harbor disclosure information can also be found on the site.

1Life Healthcare Inc. represents 190.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.14 billion with the latest information. ONEM stock price has been found in the range of $14.05 to $15.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 3784040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONEM stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ONEM shares from 43 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

Trading performance analysis for ONEM stock

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.76. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.28, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 27.28 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.58 and a Gross Margin at +31.86. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Total Capital for ONEM is now -11.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.17. Additionally, ONEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] managed to generate an average of -$45,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $2,103 million, or 79.10% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,102,073, which is approximately 2.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 13,612,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.09 million in ONEM stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $164.86 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 40.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 28,647,244 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 15,576,195 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 92,663,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,886,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,604,074 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 9,731,750 shares during the same period.