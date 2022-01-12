why Apria Inc. [APR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.00

Apria Inc. [NASDAQ: APR] jumped around 7.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.48 at the close of the session, up 26.11%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Apria Completes Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Apria, Inc. (the “Company” or “Apria”) (Nasdaq: APR) announced today the completion of a secondary offering of 4,500,000 shares of Apria common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone at a price to the public of $31.50 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $141.75 million. The selling stockholder has also granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for 30 days from November 10, 2021, to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of Class A common stock.

Apria did not offer any shares of its common stock and did not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholder. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities, TD Securities, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Penserra Securities LLC and Stern acted as co-managers for the offering.

Apria Inc. stock is now 14.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APR Stock saw the intraday high of $37.68 and lowest of $37.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.00, which means current price is +26.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 308.23K shares, APR reached a trading volume of 8071516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apria Inc. [APR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APR shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Apria Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on APR stock. On July 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for APR shares from 32 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apria Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for APR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for APR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has APR stock performed recently?

Apria Inc. [APR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.68. With this latest performance, APR shares gained by 20.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.82% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for Apria Inc. [APR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.64, while it was recorded at 31.95 for the last single week of trading, and 31.50 for the last 200 days.

Apria Inc. [APR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apria Inc. [APR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.32 and a Gross Margin at +69.19. Apria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for APR is now 26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 85.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.38. Additionally, APR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apria Inc. [APR] managed to generate an average of $7,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Apria Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Apria Inc. [APR]

There are presently around $1,319 million, or 89.00% of APR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APR stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 19,037,042, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,912,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.15 million in APR stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $58.09 million in APR stock with ownership of nearly -4.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apria Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Apria Inc. [NASDAQ:APR] by around 4,116,638 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,342,401 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 28,725,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,184,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,651,948 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 691,421 shares during the same period.