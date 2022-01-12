Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain 1.24% so far this year. What now?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] closed the trading session at $66.02 on 01/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.24, while the highest price level was $66.12. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 27, 2022.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.24 percent and weekly performance of -2.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, WDC reached to a volume of 3599893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WDC stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WDC shares from 120 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WDC stock trade performance evaluation

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.29, while it was recorded at 65.84 for the last single week of trading, and 64.02 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $12,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 20.00%.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,181 million, or 82.20% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,468,170, which is approximately 1.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,437,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $793.68 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly 1.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 23,398,487 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 21,690,583 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 200,006,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,095,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,419,934 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 4,231,640 shares during the same period.