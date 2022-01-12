Wall Street Analyst Initiated Danaher Corporation [DHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] gained 0.76% or 2.3 points to close at $305.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4074909 shares. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Pall Corporation’s new Supralon™ Filter Element Advances Equipment Protection and Reduces Energy Costs.

-Supralon filter element upgrade is designed for hydraulic and lube oil applications.

-Performance improvements include lower energy costs and a general reduction in total cost of filtration.

It opened the trading session at $305.12, the shares rose to $309.32 and dropped to $300.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHR points out that the company has recorded 10.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, DHR reached to a volume of 4074909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $351.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $360, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 8.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DHR stock

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.74, while it was recorded at 302.65 for the last single week of trading, and 289.39 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 22.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $171,934 million, or 80.90% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,736,739, which is approximately 0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,621,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.93 billion in DHR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.99 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 2.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 26,228,025 shares. Additionally, 830 investors decreased positions by around 19,478,530 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 517,401,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,108,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,221,491 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,159 shares during the same period.