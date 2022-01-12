Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BHP Group [BHP]. What else is Wall St. saying

BHP Group [NYSE: BHP] traded at a high on 01/11/22, posting a 2.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.49.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4201585 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BHP Group stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.70%.

The market cap for BHP stock reached $155.48 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, BHP reached a trading volume of 4201585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BHP Group [BHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $59.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BHP Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $59 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for BHP Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BHP stock performed recently?

BHP Group [BHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.83 for BHP Group [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.05, while it was recorded at 63.23 for the last single week of trading, and 66.08 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group [BHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BHP Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for BHP Group [BHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group go to -6.40%.