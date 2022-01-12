VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is -4.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] closed the trading session at $28.71 on 01/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.17, while the highest price level was $28.77. The company report on December 28, 2021 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offers.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiaries, VICI Properties L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (“VICI LP”), and VICI Note Co. Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “VICI Co-Issuer” and, together with VICI LP, the “VICI Issuers”), have extended the expiration date of their previously announced private offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes (the “MGP Notes”) issued by MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP (the “MGP OP”) and MGP Finance Co-Issuer, Inc. (the “MGP Co-Issuer” and, together with the MGP OP, the “MGP Issuers”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.20 billion of new notes issued by the VICI Issuers (the “VICI Exchange Notes”) and related consent solicitations (the “Consent Solicitations”) on behalf of the MGP Issuers to adopt certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indentures governing the MGP Notes (the “MGP Indentures”). The VICI Issuers hereby extend such expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 31, 2021 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 15, 2022 (such date and time, as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”).

On the early tender date of September 24, 2021, the requisite consents were received in the Consent Solicitations and supplemental indentures to the MGP Indentures were executed, eliminating substantially all restrictive covenants and certain events of default and other provisions in each of the indentures governing the MGP Notes. The Proposed Amendments effectuated by the supplemental indentures will only become operative on the settlement date of the Exchange Offers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.65 percent and weekly performance of -4.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 6312942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 76.52.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.70, while it was recorded at 29.09 for the last single week of trading, and 30.09 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.68 and a Gross Margin at +98.26. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.85. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,671 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,833,616, which is approximately 12.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 57,246,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 14.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 139,510,934 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 21,022,422 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 594,276,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,809,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,711,932 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,253,135 shares during the same period.