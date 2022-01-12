Veru Inc. [VERU] Revenue clocked in at $61.30 million, up 8.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] jumped around 1.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.41 at the close of the session, up 20.04%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Veru Announces FDA Grant of Fast Track Designation for Enobosarm for the Treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer.

— FDA Fast Track Designation is Intended to Expedite the Development and Review of New Drugs to Treat Serious Medical Conditions that Fill Unmet Medical Need –.

— Phase 3 ARTEST Registration Study of Enobosarm in Patients with AR+ ER+ HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Who Have Shown Previous Disease Progression on a Nonsteroidal AI, Fulvestrant, and a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor is Currently Enrolling –.

Veru Inc. stock is now 8.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERU Stock saw the intraday high of $6.66 and lowest of $5.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.57, which means current price is +25.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 979.48K shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 9096263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc. [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc. [VERU]

There are presently around $156 million, or 30.80% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,451,342, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,237,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.16 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.38 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly -2.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 3,152,806 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,235,890 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,915,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,303,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 704,419 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 969,436 shares during the same period.