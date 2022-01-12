TSR Inc. [TSRI] moved up 28.75: Why It’s Important

TSR Inc. [NASDAQ: TSRI] gained 28.75% on the last trading session, reaching $11.15 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2022 that TSR, Inc. Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter Ended November 30, 2021.

Revenue increase 48.5% Over Prior Year’s Second Quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Balance Sheet Remains Strong with over $6.2 million in Net Cash.

TSR Inc. represents 1.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.08 million with the latest information. TSRI stock price has been found in the range of $10.57 to $14.4699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 89.20K shares, TSRI reached a trading volume of 38680573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TSR Inc. [TSRI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TSR Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

Trading performance analysis for TSRI stock

TSR Inc. [TSRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.35. With this latest performance, TSRI shares gained by 30.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for TSR Inc. [TSRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

TSR Inc. [TSRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TSR Inc. [TSRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. TSR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.87.

Return on Total Capital for TSRI is now 1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TSR Inc. [TSRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.94. Additionally, TSRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TSR Inc. [TSRI] managed to generate an average of -$992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.38.TSR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at TSR Inc. [TSRI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.60% of TSRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSRI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 77,750, which is approximately -20.623% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 60,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in TSRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.26 million in TSRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in TSR Inc. [NASDAQ:TSRI] by around 3 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 24,281 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 141,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSRI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.