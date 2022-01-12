Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $23

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: TREB] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.97 at the close of the session, up 0.10%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that MapQuest for Business Integrates with Epic.

System1, an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, announced that its MapQuest Business-to-Business (B2B) service has been selected to provide mapping/navigation and geolocation services for leading health information company, Epic.

Epic will enable the option to use MapQuest’s location and mapping services across dozens of workflows within Epic’s electronic health record system that is utilized by many of the leading healthcare institutions in the United States. MapQuest’s location and mapping data will help patients find and reach the most conveniently located healthcare providers, help home health providers get to their destinations efficiently and help analysts analyze care equity.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. stock is now 0.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TREB Stock saw the intraday high of $9.99 and lowest of $9.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +0.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 346.54K shares, TREB reached a trading volume of 4359618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TREB shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Trebia Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Trebia Acquisition Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trebia Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has TREB stock performed recently?

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, TREB shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trebia Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]

There are presently around $481 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TREB stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,704,205, which is approximately 89.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; RATAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,883,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.75 million in TREB stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $22.37 million in TREB stock with ownership of nearly 12.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trebia Acquisition Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:TREB] by around 10,293,666 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,691,889 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 30,285,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,271,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TREB stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,347,036 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,730,424 shares during the same period.