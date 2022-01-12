TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $9

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.89%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Wednesday, January 12, at 10:00 a.m. CST at the following event:.

Over the last 12 months, FTI stock dropped by -32.11%. The one-year TechnipFMC plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.83. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.01 billion, with 450.70 million shares outstanding and 446.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, FTI stock reached a trading volume of 22718691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $9.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.57, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on FTI stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FTI shares from 9.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,648 million, or 94.40% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,578,045, which is approximately 14.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.61 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $160.28 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 41,439,626 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 32,344,295 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 311,646,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,430,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,057,903 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,248,735 shares during the same period.