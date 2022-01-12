Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell -19.54% so far this year. What now?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] traded at a low on 01/10/22, posting a -13.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $142.99. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Take-Two and Zynga to Combine, Bringing Together Best-in-Class Intellectual Properties and a Market-Leading, Diversified Mobile Publishing Platform, to Enhance Positioning as a Global Leader in Interactive Entertainment.

Take-Two to acquire all the outstanding shares of Zynga for a total value of $9.861 per share – $3.50 in cash and $6.361 in shares of Take-Two common stock, implying an enterprise value of $12.7 billion.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Transaction represents a 64% premium to Zynga’s closing share price on January 7, 2022 .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9843930 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at 5.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $16.49 billion, with 115.76 million shares outstanding and 112.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 9843930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $214.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $231, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on TTWO stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TTWO shares from 200 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 6.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 39.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has TTWO stock performed recently?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.94. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.82 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.21, while it was recorded at 165.19 for the last single week of trading, and 171.19 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 21.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $90,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.61%.

Insider trade positions for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

There are presently around $14,096 million, or 89.00% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,434,778, which is approximately 1.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,242,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $806.46 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 10,621,646 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 13,568,698 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 74,387,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,578,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,351,372 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,565 shares during the same period.