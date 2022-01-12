StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] moved up 5.31: Why It’s Important

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] traded at a high on 1/11/2022, posting a 5.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25. The company report on December 31, 2021 that STONECO LTD. (NASDAQ:STNE) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against StoneCo Ltd..

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWEIRE / December 31, 2021 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than January 18, 2022 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of StoneCo Ltd. (“StoneCo”) (NASDAQ:STNE) between January 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired StoneCo securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Stoneco Ltd Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5308937 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of StoneCo Ltd. stands at 7.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.92%.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $5.26 billion, with 308.91 million shares outstanding and 223.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 5308937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $33.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $100 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has STNE stock performed recently?

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.13, while it was recorded at 16.29 for the last single week of trading, and 46.35 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

Insider trade positions for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $3,378 million, or 80.00% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 37,209,443, which is approximately 28.746% of the company’s market cap and around 14.56% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,749,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.93 million in STNE stocks shares; and LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $260.36 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 70.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 57,573,599 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 56,938,633 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 81,300,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,812,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,222,012 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 21,005,359 shares during the same period.