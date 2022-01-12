Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] Stock trading around $1.80 per share: What’s Next?

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [AMEX: SBEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 70.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.76%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Splash Beverage Group Receives Authorization for TapouT in Walmart Stores Across Florida Metropolitan Areas.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Florida beginning with 47 Walmart stores located in major metropolitan regions. Walmart has approximately 341 stores in the state of Florida, the second largest number of stores by state in the U.S.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are thrilled with this Walmart authorization, and this is a wonderful way to start 2022. Walmart is extremely selective in the brands they choose to offer their shoppers and selecting TapouT is great validation that TapouT can compete at the highest level with the biggest global brands,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “We are grateful to Walmart for the opportunity, and equally grateful to our distribution partner AB One and the Anheuser Busch network, who’s credibility with Walmart we are certain played an important role in our selection. The opportunity for significant growth within the Walmart Florida market ​and beyond is one that we will eagerly seize, and we appreciate the validation and confidence Walmart has ​demonstrated with us and the TapouT brand”.

Over the last 12 months, SBEV stock dropped by -55.22%.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.12 million, with 30.52 million shares outstanding and 22.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 177.09K shares, SBEV stock reached a trading volume of 84880123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splash Beverage Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

SBEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.76. With this latest performance, SBEV shares gained by 34.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5564, while it was recorded at 1.2170 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9919 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Splash Beverage Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of SBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBEV stocks are: PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI with ownership of 143,251, which is approximately 231.224% of the company’s market cap and around 31.75% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 118,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in SBEV stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in SBEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Splash Beverage Group Inc. [AMEX:SBEV] by around 303,809 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 77,433 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 78,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBEV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,357 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 74,647 shares during the same period.