Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] Stock trading around $77.27 per share: What’s Next?

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.40%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Shake Shack Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Update.

– Total Revenue of $203.3 million in 4Q21 and $739.9 million in FY21- Shack sales continued to recover with 4Q21 Same-Shack sales growth of +20.8% versus 2020 and +2.2% versus 2019- Shack-level operating profit margin expected to be approximately 16% of Shack sales in 4Q21- Opened 36 new Company-operated Shacks in 2021 with unit development targeted to accelerate to 45-50 openings in 2022.

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) today announced preliminary unaudited results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 29, 2021 ahead of presenting at the 24th Annual ICR Conference today.

Over the last 12 months, SHAK stock dropped by -23.91%. The one-year Shake Shack Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.58. The average equity rating for SHAK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.30 billion, with 39.14 million shares outstanding and 36.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 949.17K shares, SHAK stock reached a trading volume of 3985768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $88.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Shake Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SHAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41.

SHAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, SHAK shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.99, while it was recorded at 71.18 for the last single week of trading, and 88.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shake Shack Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.81 and a Gross Margin at +7.20. Shake Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.06.

Return on Total Capital for SHAK is now -3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.51. Additionally, SHAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] managed to generate an average of -$5,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SHAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shake Shack Inc. go to -11.50%.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,697 million, or 90.70% of SHAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,937,716, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,993,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.57 million in SHAK stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $272.96 million in SHAK stock with ownership of nearly -22.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shake Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK] by around 2,220,941 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 3,927,893 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 28,752,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,901,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHAK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 512,517 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 673,230 shares during the same period.