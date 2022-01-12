Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain 1.21% so far this year. What now?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] gained 1.29% or 0.18 points to close at $14.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3737302 shares. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Rocket Companies Makes Leadership Changes Across Several Businesses, Increasing Connectivity Throughout the Platform.

Rocket Companies Vice Chairman and CEO, Jay Farner, assuming role of CEO for Rocket Central, Bob Walters named CEO of Rocket Mortgage and Tim Birkmeier now President of Rocket Mortgage – as of January 1, 2022.

Rocket Companies, (NYSE: RKT) the Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Truebill and Rocket Auto – today announced a series of promotions and leadership changes to further the company’s trajectory of success.

It opened the trading session at $13.95, the shares rose to $14.36 and dropped to $13.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RKT points out that the company has recorded -18.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, RKT reached to a volume of 3737302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $17.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $18, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.94.

Trading performance analysis for RKT stock

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $1,042 million, or 54.90% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 9,363,907, which is approximately 39.546% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,312,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.96 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.77 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -0.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 8,110,282 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 8,580,121 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 56,824,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,514,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,488,631 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,722 shares during the same period.