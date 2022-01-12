Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] is 2.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RVPH] closed the trading session at $2.97 on 01/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.74, while the highest price level was $3.63. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Receives FDA May Proceed Letter for Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial and Long-Term Safety Trial Evaluating Brilaroxazine For The Treatment of Schizophrenia.

– Brilaroxazine is a novel serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator currently being developed for diseases with dysfunctional serotonin signaling including neuropsychiatric and pulmonary indications -.

– Initiation of both Phase 3 trials is expected by end of January 2022 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.77 percent and weekly performance of 2.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 75.27K shares, RVPH reached to a volume of 24747666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVPH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

RVPH stock trade performance evaluation

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, RVPH shares dropped by -19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] managed to generate an average of -$756,678 per employee.Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.80 and a Current Ratio set at 34.80.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 24.30% of RVPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVPH stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 38.54% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 630,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 million in RVPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.51 million in RVPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RVPH] by around 196,987 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 138,599 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,375,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,710,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVPH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,595 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 33,734 shares during the same period.