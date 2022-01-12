Nucor Corporation [NUE] Revenue clocked in at $31.38 billion, down -2.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] price plunged by -0.91 percent to reach at -$1.02. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Nucor Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter of 2021 Conference Call on the Web.

In conjunction with Nucor’s (NYSE: NUE) fourth quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor’s results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, followed by a question and answer session. The event will be available on the Internet on January 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 4249118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.32M shares. Nucor Corporation shares reached a high of $110.91 and dropped to a low of $107.42 until finishing in the latest session at $110.84.

The one-year NUE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.27. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $115.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $120, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 123 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, NUE shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.02, while it was recorded at 115.29 for the last single week of trading, and 103.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 34.99%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,001 million, or 81.70% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,798,368, which is approximately -1.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.63 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -0.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

414 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 7,187,170 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 15,931,262 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 193,415,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,533,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 730,714 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,047,804 shares during the same period.