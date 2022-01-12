Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $104.13 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.93%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Launches Initiative to Advance Equity in Education and Career Outcomes for Underrepresented Groups.

NEW YORK –News Direct– Morgan Stanley.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NEW YORK, January 10, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Morgan Stanley announced the launch of the Institute for Inclusion’s (IFI) Equity in Education and Career Consortium. Through collaboration with partner organizations, this initiative will support high school and college students so they can achieve stronger career and financial outcomes. Funded by an initial commitment of $20 million, this initiative will help address systemic inequities in education and career outcomes for young adults from low-to-moderate income backgrounds with a focus on ethnically diverse students.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock rose by 36.91%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.02.

The market cap for the stock reached $185.72 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.67M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 8844495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $119, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 63.39.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.74, while it was recorded at 103.51 for the last single week of trading, and 94.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.30. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.54%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $158,275 million, or 65.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 127,805,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.31 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.35 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -1.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 44,315,929 shares. Additionally, 735 investors decreased positions by around 82,133,319 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 1,393,524,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,519,973,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,177,193 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,702,428 shares during the same period.