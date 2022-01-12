Morgan Stanley lifts Sabre Corporation [SABR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $9.43 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Sabre SafePoint adds travel restriction tracking capability.

Monitors global travel restrictions and enhances traveler safety.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announces the expansion of SafePoint, a travel risk management product, to include global travel restriction tracking. Whilst the solution is not limited to a singular event, it provides information regarding the spread of COVID 19 and new variants as well as destination entry restrictions imposed by countries including masks, vaccinations, health documentation and quarantine requirements.

Sabre Corporation represents 322.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.06 billion with the latest information. SABR stock price has been found in the range of $9.215 to $9.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 5390785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 9.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.29 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.61.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -18.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,350.39. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,332.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$169,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

There are presently around $3,341 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,021,887, which is approximately 0.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,935,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.0 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $189.48 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 28.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 49,862,218 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 39,712,474 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 264,720,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,295,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,500,657 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,416,024 shares during the same period.