Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell -6.09% so far this year. What now?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] traded at a high on 01/11/22, posting a 5.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.56. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Melco Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Develop The First W Hotel at Studio City Phase Two in Macau.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, a leading global developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Marriott International to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2, the thrilling new cinematically-themed entertainment and leisure destination in Macau.

Scheduled to be open together with Studio City Phase 2 in December 2022, W Macau – Studio City is set to become an iconic addition in the world class leisure destination through its detail-driven, unexpected design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service and innovative programming.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5486194 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at 6.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.53%.

The market cap for MLCO stock reached $4.59 billion, with 479.22 million shares outstanding and 455.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 5486194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.90, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MLCO stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 21.10 to 16.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.51.

How has MLCO stock performed recently?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 9.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$63,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $1,776 million, or 42.50% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,310,139, which is approximately 0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 21,052,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.26 million in MLCO stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $161.24 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 127.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 33,707,253 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 33,541,379 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 118,521,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,769,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,062,206 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,407,072 shares during the same period.