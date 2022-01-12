Market cap of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] reaches 3.83B – now what?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VORB] price surged by 31.30 percent to reach at $2.52. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Virgin Orbit Opens Launch Window for ‘Above the Clouds’, Holds Pre-flight Press Briefing Tomorrow.

The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s third commercial flight, Above the Clouds, opens this Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The spacecraft to be launched to Low Earth Orbit at 500 km circular orbit at 45 degrees inclination for this mission includes satellites for the US Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, Polish company SatRevolution, and Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR).

Virgin Orbit’s team is currently progressing through the final pre-flight checklist as they work towards the opening of a launch window on January 12. Anticipated take-off times on January 12 range between approximately 1pm and 3:30pm Pacific (21:00 – 23:30 GMT), with rocket drop and ignition expected to occur roughly one hour after take-off. Virgin Orbit will proceed to launch if all conditions are nominal. Backup windows extend through January.

A sum of 8367562 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 812.85K shares. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $11.28 and dropped to a low of $8.20 until finishing in the latest session at $10.57.

The one-year VORB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.94.

Guru's Opinion on Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VORB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 398.51.

VORB Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.76. With this latest performance, VORB shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.86% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VORB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $263 million, or 7.09% of VORB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VORB stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 2,512,175, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,954,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.66 million in VORB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.44 million in VORB stock with ownership of nearly 112.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VORB] by around 11,152,028 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,166,112 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,589,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,907,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VORB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,426,797 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 488,535 shares during the same period.