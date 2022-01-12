Market cap of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] reaches 14.18M – now what?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] gained 8.41% or 0.08 points to close at $1.03 with a heavy trading volume of 25871712 shares. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Clearance of Clinical Trial for PH-762 to Treat Melanoma.

French regulatory authorities grant Clinical Trial Authorization with dosing of first patient anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that it has received regulatory clearance to start a clinical trial with its lead product candidate, PH-762. The Company was granted the clinical trial authorization (CTA) by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM – L’Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé) to proceed with a first-in-human clinical trial for PH-762 to treat patients with melanoma at the Gustave Roussy Institute. The Company expects to dose the first patient in the first quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.04, the shares rose to $1.24 and dropped to $1.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHIO points out that the company has recorded -46.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 186.91K shares, PHIO reached to a volume of 25871712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for PHIO stock

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, PHIO shares dropped by -16.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.36 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3000, while it was recorded at 0.9963 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8720 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PHIO is now -88.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, PHIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] managed to generate an average of -$879,400 per employee.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.20% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 284,877, which is approximately 3.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 153,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in PHIO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.13 million in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly 1122.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 291,204 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 92,625 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 515,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 898,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,563 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,745 shares during the same period.