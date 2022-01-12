Market cap of Kidpik Corp. [PIK] reaches 46.09M – now what?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] gained 27.37% or 1.3 points to close at $6.05 with a heavy trading volume of 18109156 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Kidpik Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Kidpik Corp. (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for its third quarter of 2021.

If we look at the average trading volume of 214.94K shares, PIK reached to a volume of 18109156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kidpik Corp. [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 172.86.

Trading performance analysis for PIK stock

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading.