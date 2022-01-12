Market cap of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] reaches 119.61B – now what?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] slipped around -2.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $132.87 at the close of the session, down -1.60%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that IBM Acquires Envizi to Help Organizations Accelerate Sustainability Initiatives and Achieve Environmental Goals.

– IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced it has acquired Envizi, a leading data and analytics software provider for environmental performance management. This acquisition builds on IBM’s growing investments in AI-powered software, including IBM Maximo asset management solutions, IBM Sterling supply chain solutions and IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite, to help organizations create more resilient and sustainable operations and supply chains. This acquisition closed on January 11, 2022. Financial details were not disclosed.

IBM is already using Envizi to help streamline tracking and reporting of its progress against the company’s own goals in renewable electricity procurement and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction.

International Business Machines Corporation stock is now -0.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBM Stock saw the intraday high of $133.25 and lowest of $127.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.99, which means current price is +3.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 11072566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $145.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $145, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.76, while it was recorded at 135.26 for the last single week of trading, and 136.74 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.14 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.71. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $14,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $66,297 million, or 58.00% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,936,478, which is approximately 0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,528,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.57 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.82 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,049 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 18,707,826 shares. Additionally, 892 investors decreased positions by around 16,090,026 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 464,166,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,964,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,809,359 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 1,152,249 shares during the same period.