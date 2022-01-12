Market Analysts see XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] loss -5.06% or -0.09 points to close at $1.69 with a heavy trading volume of 4543405 shares. The company report on January 10, 2022 that XpresSpa Group Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a travel health and wellness company, today announced that a majority of the independent members of its Board of Directors granted an equity award to Ezra T. Ernst, who was previously affiliated with GCG Connect LLC d/b/a HyperPointe (“HyperPointe”) and who was offered employment with the Company in connection with XpresSpa’s acquisition of the equity interests of HyperPointe, as an inducement material to such new employee entering into employment with the Company. The equity award was approved on January 7, 2022, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee will receive stock options to purchase 1,000,000 shares of XpresSpa common stock. The stock options will be issued upon the closing of the acquisition of HyperPointe and employee’s hire date in connection therewith (the “Grant Date”), and all stock options included within the equity inducement award will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of XpresSpa common stock on the Grant Date. One-third of the options will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the Grant Date, subject to the employee’s continued employment with XpresSpa or its subsidiaries on such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term.

It opened the trading session at $1.805, the shares rose to $1.81 and dropped to $1.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XSPA points out that the company has recorded 20.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, XSPA reached to a volume of 4543405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for XpresSpa Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for XSPA stock

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.50. With this latest performance, XSPA shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6952, while it was recorded at 1.8020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5536 for the last 200 days.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

There are presently around $24 million, or 14.20% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,665,887, which is approximately 3.207% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,206,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 million in XSPA stocks shares; and SHAY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $2.68 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly 41.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 3,467,603 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,083,769 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,442,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,993,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,274,573 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 384,842 shares during the same period.