Market Analysts see Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 3.18% or 2.24 points to close at $72.69 with a heavy trading volume of 6882383 shares. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum earns Above and Beyond Award from Department of Defense.

Brian Miller, a Lab Analyst at Marathon Petroleum’s Salt Lake City refinery, has spent ten years serving his country in the U.S. Army Reserve. He is a Logistics Captain in the 76th Operational Response Command at Fort Douglas in Utah, which provides operational engagement and joint enabling capabilities for homeland response and supports civil authorities during catastrophic disasters and domestic emergencies.

It opened the trading session at $71.32, the shares rose to $72.80 and dropped to $70.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPC points out that the company has recorded 31.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 6882383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $76.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $70 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.72.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.38, while it was recorded at 70.49 for the last single week of trading, and 60.40 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.08. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of -$190,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 43.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $34,849 million, or 79.40% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,764,948, which is approximately -0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,416,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.12 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 26,729,922 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 34,820,058 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 417,871,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,421,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,193,863 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,406 shares during the same period.