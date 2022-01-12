Market Analysts see Cloudflare Inc. [NET] falling to $115. Time to buy?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] jumped around 3.39 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $114.14 at the close of the session, up 3.06%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (888) 330-2022 from the United States or (646) 960-0690 internationally with conference ID 9501812.

Cloudflare Inc. stock is now -13.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NET Stock saw the intraday high of $115.80 and lowest of $109.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 221.64, which means current price is +14.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 4800617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $190.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $210 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $212 to $144, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 10.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80.

How has NET stock performed recently?

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.57, while it was recorded at 108.38 for the last single week of trading, and 122.52 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.63 and a Gross Margin at +76.56. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.69.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.43. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$66,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Insider trade positions for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $25,126 million, or 85.70% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,002,733, which is approximately 1.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 29,734,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in NET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.19 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly -2.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 22,123,071 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 18,446,134 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 179,566,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,135,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,178,709 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 720,505 shares during the same period.