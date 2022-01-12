Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] gain 12.54% so far this year. What now?

Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: ISBC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.47%. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Merger.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the “Company”) announced that stockholders of the Company approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting of the Company’s stockholders held earlier today. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have received overwhelming stockholder support for the planned merger with Citizens. Our customers, colleagues, communities and stockholders will benefit from Citizens’ scale, capabilities and commitment to excellence.”.

Over the last 12 months, ISBC stock rose by 49.69%. The one-year Investors Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.49. The average equity rating for ISBC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.20 billion, with 235.60 million shares outstanding and 226.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ISBC stock reached a trading volume of 4006697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISBC shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Investors Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Investors Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ISBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Investors Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISBC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.75.

ISBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, ISBC shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.92 for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.46, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Investors Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.44. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.14.

Return on Total Capital for ISBC is now 4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.55. Additionally, ISBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] managed to generate an average of $118,239 per employee.

ISBC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Investors Bancorp Inc. go to 10.38%.

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,080 million, or 75.60% of ISBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,950,293, which is approximately -2.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,739,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.82 million in ISBC stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $281.94 million in ISBC stock with ownership of nearly 1.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Investors Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC] by around 20,959,156 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 26,302,522 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 133,368,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,630,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISBC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,244,380 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,857,831 shares during the same period.