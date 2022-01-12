Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] is -35.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUDI] closed the trading session at $20.80 on 01/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.95, while the highest price level was $24.9999. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation Agreement for the Development and Manufacturing of High-Pressure Hydrogen Storage Tank Stainless Steel Pipe.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announces that the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) on October 28, 2021 with Zhejiang Lanneng Gas Equipment Limited (the “Lanneng”) to jointly develop and produce high-pressure hydrogen storage tank stainless steel pipe.

Pursuant to the Agreement, both parties will start off using their respective resources advantages to formulate a manufacturing plan of the high-pressure hydrogen storage tank stainless steel pipe. Then, HUDI will be responsible for producing the stainless steel liner pipes and delivering qualified liner pipes to Lanneng according to the manufacturing plan. Lanneng will complete the production of the high-pressure hydrogen storage tank with liner pipes wrapped by carbon fiber.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.02 percent and weekly performance of -31.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 322.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 315.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 764.03K shares, HUDI reached to a volume of 9073421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

HUDI stock trade performance evaluation

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.15. With this latest performance, HUDI shares dropped by -24.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 322.76% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.88, while it was recorded at 26.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of HUDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUDI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 14,455, which is approximately -44.331% of the company’s market cap and around 76.19% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in HUDI stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $6000.0 in HUDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUDI] by around 1,784 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 11,786 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUDI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 312 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 275 shares during the same period.