Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] fell -0.77% so far this year. What now?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ: GGPI] gained 2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $11.61 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Polestar Meets Global Sales Target of 29,000 Cars in 2021 and Continues to Deliver on Ambitious Growth Plans Ahead of Proposed Listing.

Polestar increased global presence from 10 to 19 markets throughout 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Gores Guggenheim Inc. represents 100.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.14 billion with the latest information. GGPI stock price has been found in the range of $11.50 to $11.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, GGPI reached a trading volume of 3612805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Guggenheim Inc. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for GGPI stock

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, GGPI shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.64% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.04, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] managed to generate an average of -$594 per employee.Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]

74 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ:GGPI] by around 37,458,105 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 15,626,215 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,303,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,387,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGPI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,530,802 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 6,606,059 shares during the same period.