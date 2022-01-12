Genprex Inc. [GNPX] stock Initiated by National Securities analyst, price target now $7

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] loss -0.42% or -0.01 points to close at $2.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3587469 shares. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Genprex to Accelerate Opening of Acclaim-1 Clinical Trial Sites for REQORSA™ Systemic Gene Therapy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Multiple clinical trial sites to be opened under oncology research network collaboration.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced a plan to accelerate the opening of clinical trial sites for the Acclaim-1 clinical trial which combines the Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA™ (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) Immunogene Therapy with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®, as a potential innovative treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Under a collaboration agreement with a large network of integrated, community-based oncology practices, the opening of four clinical trial sites to enroll patients in the Phase 1 portion of Genprex’s Acclaim-1 clinical trial is underway, with an expectation of opening additional sites in the Phase 2 portion of the study.

It opened the trading session at $2.35, the shares rose to $2.45 and dropped to $2.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNPX points out that the company has recorded -20.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, GNPX reached to a volume of 3587469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Genprex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for GNPX stock

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.77. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 59.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.77, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -105.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,495,231 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

There are presently around $14 million, or 12.20% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,851,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.59% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 615,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 million in GNPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 904,012 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 962,054 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,926,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,792,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,727 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 449,873 shares during the same period.