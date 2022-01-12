Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] is 14.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [AMEX: VINE] traded at a high on 1/11/2022, posting a 30.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.82. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were $22.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol “VINE.”.

The Oak Ridge Financial Services Group, Inc. acted as lead book-running manager and as representative for the proposed offering, with Boustead Securities, LLC serving as co-manager.

The market cap for VINE stock reached $71.00 million, with 12.20 million shares outstanding and 0.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 185.36K shares, VINE reached a trading volume of 7341653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.76.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading.