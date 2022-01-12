For ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO], Analyst sees a rise to $40.20. What next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] gained 7.73% on the last trading session, reaching $31.51 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Chinese Leading E-Commerce Services Provider.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the “Company”; Jiuzi New Energy), a new energy vehicles franchisor and retailer under the brand name “Jiuzi” in China, today announced that, on December 23, 2021, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Jiuzi”), has entered into a two-year strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce Co. Ltd. (“Zhongtongji”), a leading domestic E-Commerce and retail services provider founded by senior management of ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO).

Pursuant to the Agreement, Zhejiang Jiuzi and Zhongtongji will jointly explore application of new energy delivery vehicles in an effort to promote the idea of “green” logistics. With its diversified products, Zhejiang Jiuzi will sell and rent to Zhongtongji new energy delivery vehicles such as Geely and Chongqing Ruichi branded minivan, van body truck and traditional truck to meet Zhongtongji’s logistic needs, as well as offer the most optimal discount available to major clients on Zhongtongji’s platform.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. represents 816.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.49 billion with the latest information. ZTO stock price has been found in the range of $29.58 to $32.016.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 6196716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $37.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $31 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.51. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.23, while it was recorded at 28.95 for the last single week of trading, and 29.75 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.10.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.12. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $215,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 18.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $6,817 million, or 37.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 32,220,236, which is approximately -0.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,196,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.87 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $499.94 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -6.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 22,164,555 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 46,359,195 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 147,835,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,358,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,592,156 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,833,511 shares during the same period.