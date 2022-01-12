For Accolade Inc. [ACCD], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ: ACCD] jumped around 5.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.44 at the close of the session, up 27.69%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Accolade to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves over 600 employers and millions of members, will participate in 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, including a presentation on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. E.T. A webcast and related presentation materials will be available at ir.accolade.com.

Accolade Inc. stock is now -7.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACCD Stock saw the intraday high of $24.955 and lowest of $21.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.93, which means current price is +30.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 681.19K shares, ACCD reached a trading volume of 6691901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accolade Inc. [ACCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACCD shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Accolade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Accolade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on ACCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accolade Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15.

How has ACCD stock performed recently?

Accolade Inc. [ACCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, ACCD shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.57, while it was recorded at 21.87 for the last single week of trading, and 42.09 for the last 200 days.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Accolade Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accolade Inc. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]

There are presently around $1,178 million, or 73.50% of ACCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACCD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,231,496, which is approximately -3.425% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,916,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.17 million in ACCD stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS IV (PARALLEL), L.L.C., currently with $92.37 million in ACCD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accolade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ:ACCD] by around 6,318,697 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,046,151 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 38,825,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,190,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACCD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,155,728 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 660,354 shares during the same period.