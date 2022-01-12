Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is 12.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] gained 0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $49.05 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2022 that The Fifth Third Foundation Announces More Than $23 Million in 2021 Grants.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Fifth Third Bancorp.

CINCINNATI, January 6, 2022 /3BL Media/ – The Fifth Third Foundation at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has announced grants of more than $23 million in 2021. The philanthropic organization made the awards to nearly 140 organizations that focus on culture, civic and community programs, nonprofits, small businesses, affordable housing, financial literacy and workforce development efforts.

Fifth Third Bancorp represents 697.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.24 billion with the latest information. FITB stock price has been found in the range of $48.395 to $49.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 3984224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $49.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.22.

Trading performance analysis for FITB stock

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.16, while it was recorded at 48.29 for the last single week of trading, and 40.90 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $27,247 million, or 84.10% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,691,385, which is approximately 3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,769,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.34 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -0.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 23,683,358 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 22,816,973 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 508,992,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,492,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,995,488 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,433,743 shares during the same period.