Exelon Corporation [EXC] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.44%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Investor and Analyst Event: Exelon Details Strategy for Nation’s Largest Fully Regulated Utility Company.

Exelon’s focus on modernizing energy transmission and delivery systems enables clean, affordable, safe and reliable energy service for customers and equitably expands economic opportunity in communities.

Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) will host an investor and analyst event today, January 10, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Exelon management will outline how the company is positioned to deliver critical, innovative and affordable energy services to customers, while continuing to expand economic opportunity and promote equity in the communities it serves. In addition, Exelon management will detail the company’s strategic plans to drive growth and enhanced shareholder value as the nation’s largest utility company with more than 10 million customers at six regulated electric and gas utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO) and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco) — following the separation of its Constellation power generation and competitive energy business. The separation is expected to close on February 1.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock rose by 35.74%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.74. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.68 billion, with 979.00 million shares outstanding and 975.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 8561391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $59.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $47.50 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $47.50, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.46, while it was recorded at 56.83 for the last single week of trading, and 48.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,954 million, or 82.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,111,011, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,010,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.11 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 36,758,856 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 30,793,517 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 723,606,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,159,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,661,807 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,707,572 shares during the same period.