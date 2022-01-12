Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Revenue clocked in at $774.50 million, down -3.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.59 at the close of the session, up 1.06%. The company report on December 31, 2021 that CHEGG, INC. (NYSE:CHGG) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG).

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Chegg, Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CHGG) between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Chegg, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

Chegg Inc. stock is now -3.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHGG Stock saw the intraday high of $30.45 and lowest of $29.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.21, which means current price is +6.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 4233185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $107 to $54, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CHGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

How has CHGG stock performed recently?

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.66, while it was recorded at 29.38 for the last single week of trading, and 67.00 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +68.12. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.43. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of -$3,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Earnings analysis for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $4,192 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,501,345, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,225,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.75 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $327.6 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly -1.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 11,524,523 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 11,225,407 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 118,909,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,659,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 911,901 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,585,484 shares during the same period.