B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell -8.40% so far this year. What now?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] loss -1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $3.60 price per share at the time. The company report on December 23, 2021 that B2Gold Announces CDN$1,000,000 of Financial Support to Community Organizations in Metro Vancouver and British Columbia, including $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to Support the Ongoing Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts across the Province.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is providing further financial support to community organizations in Metro Vancouver and other areas of British Columbia in order to help the region’s most vulnerable and at-risk local communities. Through its More than Mining Fund, this year, B2Gold is donating CDN$1,000,000. This includes CDN$100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support the ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in response to the heavy rains, flooding and mudslides across British Columbia last month.

As part of its ongoing commitment, B2Gold is allocating CDN$750,000 to provide further financial support to four partner organizations in Metro Vancouver to assist with their continued response to address the social issues in Metro Vancouver that are further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic:.

B2Gold Corp. represents 1.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.80 billion with the latest information. BTG stock price has been found in the range of $3.51 to $3.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 16948880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.00 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $137,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $2,035 million, or 70.70% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 117,838,947, which is approximately -1.468% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,046,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.97 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $121.36 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 29,362,999 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 32,224,981 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 503,652,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,240,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,705,808 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,632,320 shares during the same period.