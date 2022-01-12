Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, up 2.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.68%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 8303537 followed by the # sign and reference “Ares Capital Corporation” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through February 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10162158. An archived replay will also be available through February 23, 2022 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital’s website.

Over the last 12 months, ARCC stock rose by 28.77%. The one-year Ares Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.11. The average equity rating for ARCC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.04 billion, with 460.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, ARCC stock reached a trading volume of 4337523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $22.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18.

ARCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.70, while it was recorded at 21.20 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ares Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.05 and a Gross Margin at +73.59. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.91.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.15. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $333,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

ARCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,032 million, or 31.85% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 10,198,781, which is approximately 1.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,033,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.73 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $123.54 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 19,115,382 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 5,611,061 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 114,341,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,067,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,112,171 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,218,269 shares during the same period.