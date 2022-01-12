Amcor plc [AMCR] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.11 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Amcor announces global price increases.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC) today confirmed price increases of up to 15% for products across its global businesses effective Jan. 1, 2022. The increases will vary depending on circumstances per customer, region and product type.

This measure is part of the company’s ongoing response to supply constraints and higher input costs across multiple categories including raw materials, transport and energy since the beginning of calendar year 2021.

Amcor plc stock is now 0.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMCR Stock saw the intraday high of $12.16 and lowest of $12.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.92, which means current price is +2.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 4840089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $12 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMCR stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMCR shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 82.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.91 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 6.28%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $7,270 million, or 41.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 111,690,756, which is approximately 4.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,152,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $687.85 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 1.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 28,672,493 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 25,430,315 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 546,228,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 600,331,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,763,921 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,160 shares during the same period.