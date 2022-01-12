Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Revenue clocked in at $68.96 billion, down -4.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $28.79 on 01/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.40, while the highest price level was $31.75. The company report on January 11, 2022 that CEO’s of ACI, OGGFF, LCID, and ENTEF Driving Revenue Growth with Disruptive Innovation in Electric Vehicles, Plant-Based Foods, E-Sports, and Digital Transformation of Retail.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID).

Emerging megatrends in consumer lifestyles and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.64 percent and weekly performance of -2.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 9310513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $32, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.58, while it was recorded at 30.61 for the last single week of trading, and 25.93 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to -8.69%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,807 million, or 58.60% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in ACI stocks shares; and DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC., currently with $501.69 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 7,022,358 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 10,613,178 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 253,547,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,182,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,268,343 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,978,468 shares during the same period.